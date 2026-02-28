Georgia Receiver Dillon Bell Makes incredible One-Handed Catch During NFL Combine

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell made an incredible one-handed snag during a route-running portion of the NFL Combine.

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway as prospects, scouts, and coaches converge on Indianapolis, Indiana. Following interviews with the media, players report to the field to showcase their athletic abilities and perform a litany of drills.

One of the drills involves wide receivers, running routes while quarterback prospects, throw to them. It serves as an excellent opportunity for wide receivers to showcase their route, running and catching abilities, while allowing quarterbacks to prove their accuracy.

The drill can also provide an opportunity for players to make fantastic catches, and wow scouts and fans in attendance. Which is exactly what Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver. Dillon Bell did while running one of his routes.

In the video, the Georgia wide receiver can be seen running a route towards the sideline before reaching back to make an incredible one-handed grab. The play Garner cheers from those in attendance and had members of the NFL combine broadcast in shock.

Dillon Bell was a mainstay in the Bulldogs' offense for a handful of seasons and was somewhat of a utility knife for the Dawgs' offense. He is one of the few Georgia Bulldogs in recent years to have a receiving, rushing, and passing touchdown.

The wide receiver's 2025 season with the Dawgs saw him turn in nearly 400 total yards of offense, and his leadership and experience proved to be extremely valuable to Georgia's roster down the stretch. Skill sets that are both greatly appreciated in the NFL.

Should Bell continue to deliver impressive catches during the NFL combine and in the Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day, the wide receiver could skyrocket up boards and drastically increase his position in the 2026 NFL draft.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st. The NFL Draft will then begin in April.