Georgia to Rely on “Vanilla” Offensive Game-plan

Regardless of quarterback JT Daniels' availability, Georgia's game-plan again offensively will most likely be dyed down and focus solely on the basics installed in the first few weeks of fall camp.

In the low-scoring 10-3 win over a top-5 ranked Clemson, Georgia's offense did not show much of what we saw a year ago when Daniels took Athens by storm with his knack for dialing up the long ball. Instead, the focus in week one was clearly to get the ball out of the hands of JT Daniels as quickly as possible, whether it be dialing up short passing plays or Daniels rolling out of the pocket and hitting Brock Bowers quickly.

Clemson's defense led by defensive coordinator Brent Venables was known for affecting the quarterback with its front seven and mainly the star-studded defensive line. The defensive front shifted Georgia's run game to an east and west approach, trying to get the ball to the edge rather than running into the defense's strength.

The questionability of JT Daniels due to an oblique issue undoubtedly means Georgia will once again look at a much more laid-back game-plan, relying much more on the run game, after the position rushed for 121 yards against Clemson.

Even if Daniels can go against UAB, a banged-up receiving core will need help in taking some pressure off the young group that will most likely be without Kearis Jackson and a less than 100 percent Jermaine Burton.

Meaning a running back group with Zamir White, Kendall Milton, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh, all of whom saw snaps last weekend, will get an expanded role. Zamir White's physical running style was instrumental in sealing the win in the game's final four minutes, picking up a pair of first downs.

White finished with 74 yards on 13 carries, while Kendall Milton rushed for 26 yards on six carries. Milton looked like the most explosive back in the backfield for Georgia on his limited carries, something that many pointed out a year ago.

A strong and dominant running game is a young quarterback or even a banged-up quarterback's best friend.

