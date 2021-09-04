Experts: Georgia vs Clemson Comes Down to One Matchup

Multiple figures have spoken about how the Georgia Bulldogs offense matches up against the Clemson Tigers defense.

Gameday is finally upon us, and the talk of the town is how Georgia's offense will match up against Clemson's defense.

Both units are among the best in the country. The two teams have a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, but Georgia's mantra this year will be scoring points in bunches, and Clemson's will be their defensive front.

This morning, several key figures went onto College Gameday to talk about the matchup, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart had a lot to say about Clemson's defense and how they attack their opponents.

"Well, their aggression, you know, they're very aggressive. They attack, attack, attack, and they come after you and they don't give you much opportunity to breathe. And they've got kids that fit their system. So their system's built to be really quick, athletic, fast, come after you and they play teams so well, because of the way he's (Brett Venables) so aggressive."

Former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack also went on Game Day to talk about this pivotal battle. Pollack also noted the aggressive nature of this Clemson front and said that Georgia needs a few receivers to step up on the perimeter to stay competitive.

Clemson's aggression will create big plays, but it has yet to be determined who will make them. If Georgia can create a comfortable environment for quarterback JT Daniels, then Clemson could be in trouble.

Daniels proved time and time again last season that he operates well under duress. During the 2020 season, he consistently identified where pressure was coming from and got the ball out accordingly.

This offensive line will be the key to this battle. Clemson's front-four is already a known commodity; they are big, fast, and elite. We don't know what this Georgia offensive line looks like, and their play could swing this game either way.

Another interesting wrinkle will be how these Georgia weapons play against the Clemson backend. The Clemson secondary doesn't have much returning experience, but on the other hand, most Georgia weapons will be finding themselves in new roles.

Wideout Jermaine Burton will now be assuming the majority of the target share, tight end Brock Bowers will be making his first career start, and there is still a question mark at the X-receiver spot. All of these individuals are talented, but at the moment, the playing field is level between the two.

