Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?

The year was 1993...

The Georgia Bulldogs had just completed the 1992 regular season with a 9-2 record and were on a 2-game winning streak after defeating in-state rival Georgia-Tech 31-17 in Athens. Led by Heisman finalist running back Garrison Hearst, the Bulldog offense was averaging around 234 rushing yards a game heading into the Citrus Bowl.

The Ohio State Buckeyes finished the regular season 7-2-1 after tying with rival Michigan 13-13 (Overtime was not instituted in college football until 1996) and were looking to finish the season on a high note. Led by senior quarterback Kirk Herbstreit (Yes, that Kirk Herbstreit) the Buckkeye's had a balanced attack on offense with an average of 163.5 passing yards and 186 rushing yards a game.

The Game

Kickoff for the game took place at approximately 1:08 pm on New Year's Day in Orlando, Florida at what is now "The Camping World Stadium". The crowd attendance for the game was listed at 65,861, which was the 3rd largest crowd in stadium history at the time.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter after a 1-yard touchdown run by Garrison Hearst. Hearst would finish the game with 163 rushing yards which would lead his Georgia team. The next highest rusher for the Bulldogs was a young freshman by the name of Terrell Davis...

Ohio State would answer with a touchdown of their own with just over 1 minute left in the 2nd quarter. The Buckeyes recovered a fumble at their own 46-yard line and ate up nearly 6 minutes of clock on their way to the end zone. The 2 teams would go into the locker room tied 7-7 at the half.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and entered the 4th quarter knotted up 14-14. However, with just 8 minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Buckeyes would turn the ball over after fumbling inside of the Bulldog 20-yard line. Georgia would drive the field 80 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to take a 21-14 lead. Ohio State would be unable to score and the game ended with Kirk Herbstreit throwing an interception on a Hail Mary as time expired.

Herbstreit would finish his college career in disappointing fashion, only completing 8 of his 24 passes for 110 yards and no touchdowns. Georgia sophomore quarterback Eric Zeier threw for 242 yards and completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts. Zeier would play quarterback for the Bulldogs for 2 more seasons and would break numerous UGA passing records.

Today...

Although the game was played nearly 30 years ago. Many of the players from the 1993 matchup will still play a major role in this year's New Year's Eve matchup. Kirk Herbstreit will act as the color commentator for the ESPN broadcast. While Eric Zeier will also do color commentary for the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Broadcast. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp also played in the game as well. Muschamp played safety for the Bulldogs and finished the game with a solo tackle.

While numerous faces from the previous matchup between these 2 teams will be involved this year. The current rosters of these 2 teams will certainly be the center of attention for this highly anticipated playoff game.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE