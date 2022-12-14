Update: Georgia vs Ohio State Betting Line

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will battle in the College Football Playoff this New Year’s Eve in hopes to advance to the 2023 National Championship. This will be just the 2nd all-time meeting between the two storied programs and the first matchup between the two teams this century.

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the no.1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ranked USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The Bulldogs quickly opened up as a near touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes, with the line teetering around 6-7 points depending on books.

Despite the near month-long break between both teams get for the matchup and notable starters for the Buckeyes expected to miss the game, the line for the game has not moved much, if at all after 10 days. SIsportsbook still gives Georgia a 6.5-point edge to defeat the Buckeyes in Atlanta while the over/under currently sits at 62.5.

Though we are still a few weeks away from this highly anticipated matchup and there is still plenty of time for the line to move in either direction. Unless one of the teams suffers a catastrophic injury, bettors should expect the spread to stay around the 6.5-point margin.

Georgia Betting Trends

7-6 against the spread this year

3-2 against the spread in previous 5 games

OVER has hit 5 out of last 10 games (1 push)

2-0 against the spread when playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year

Ohio State Betting Trends

5-6-1 against the spread this year

1-4 against the spread in previous 5 games

OVER has hit 9 out of last 10 games

First time as an underdog since 2021 National Championship (lost to Alabama 52-24)

