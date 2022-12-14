Skip to main content

Update: Georgia vs Ohio State Betting Line

As the College Football Playoff inches closer and closer, we take another look at the betting line between UGA and Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will battle in the College Football Playoff this New Year’s Eve in hopes to advance to the 2023 National Championship. This will be just the 2nd all-time meeting between the two storied programs and the first matchup between the two teams this century.

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the no.1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ranked USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The Bulldogs quickly opened up as a near touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes, with the line teetering around 6-7 points depending on books. 

Despite the near month-long break between both teams get for the matchup and notable starters for the Buckeyes expected to miss the game, the line for the game has not moved much, if at all after 10 days. SIsportsbook still gives Georgia a 6.5-point edge to defeat the Buckeyes in Atlanta while the over/under currently sits at 62.5.

Though we are still a few weeks away from this highly anticipated matchup and there is still plenty of time for the line to move in either direction. Unless one of the teams suffers a catastrophic injury, bettors should expect the spread to stay around the 6.5-point margin.

Georgia Betting Trends

  • 7-6 against the spread this year
  • 3-2 against the spread in previous 5 games
  • OVER has hit 5 out of last 10 games (1 push)
  • 2-0 against the spread when playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Betting Trends

  • 5-6-1 against the spread this year
  • 1-4 against the spread in previous 5 games
  • OVER has hit 9 out of last 10 games
  • First time as an underdog since 2021 National Championship (lost to Alabama 52-24)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

USATSI_19561176
News

Georgia Injury Report: McConkey Not Practicing, Hopeful for Return

By Christian Kirby II
50395528-704C-43AC-8B7C-ABB6C68076DA
News

LOOK: Rara Thomas Enjoys His Visit to UGA, Latest Intel on Top Target

By Brooks Austin
20221126_AJW_FB_GT_1041-X4
Football

Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19466722
News

BREAKING: Ohio State Down Another Starter vs Georgia

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 11.50.05 AM
News

Georgia Peach Bowl History Says UGA vs OSU Will Be Close

By Christian Kirby II
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_3627-X3
Football

Three Bulldogs Included in Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

By Jonathan Williams
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_4182
Football

What We Will Learn About Georgia in the Playoff this Year

By Jonathan Williams
5226467E-B9C6-4446-BF2D-509DB5C4FDB2
News

Brock Bowers Closing in on Another Accomplishment at UGA

By Christian Kirby II