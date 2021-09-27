Georgia Opens As Big Favorite Over Arkansas

Georgia opens as an 18-point favorite against the number eight Arkansas Razorbacks. This top ten SEC clash is slated for a noon kickoff inside Sanford Stadium and will be the destination for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Georgia is fresh off a 62 point win over Vanderbilt. The Dawgs beat the 1-2 Commodores 62-0, pitching a dominating shutout on defense, a defensive performance despite nose tackle Jordan Davis playing only nine snaps.

After not playing each other in 2020 due to Vanderbilt suffering high COVID cases and not hitting the minimum number of players to field a team for Georgia’s senior day game, JT Daniels led Georgia to a commanding 35-0 lead in just the first quarter. Daniels completed nine of ten passes while throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels’ final stat line was more productive than Vanderbilt’s as a team despite only playing the first quarter, the Commodores mustered only 77 total yards.

Arkansas is fresh off a 20-10 win over now 15th ranked Texas A&M. KJ Jefferson, the starting quarterback, led the Razorbacks to an early 17-0 lead over the Aggies in the second quarter with two passing touchdowns.

Sam Pittman, the former Georgia offensive line coach, coached his team to victory after the Aggies cut the lead down to just a touchdown in the third quarter, making this the second statement win for Arkansas over a premier program in the state of Texas. The other notable victory being the 40-21 thrashing of the University of Texas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, earlier this season.

Even with Arkansas’s hot start to the season with a 4-0 record, which is the best start for the Hogs since 2003, Vegas isn’t buying too much into the stock of Pittman’s team as the odds see Georgia open as an 18-point favorite for the noon kickoff.

This is the third week that Georgia has opened as a two-touchdown or move favorite against their opponent since opening as the underdog in the week one matchup with Clemson.

