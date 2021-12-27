Dan Lanning Provides Update on Chris Smith

Last time out for Christopher Smith, he was still getting over a knee injury that was plaguing him for the last two games of the regular season. Luckily for Georgia, Smith returned to the field for the SEC Championship game versus Alabama.

Smith started versus the Tide and was a part of a Georgia secondary torched by now Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Young finished with over 400 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air en route to a 41-24 victory over Georgia.

It was an all-around bad day for the Georgia defense that hadn't given up more than 17 points in a single game to that point. In addition, the performance of Smith gave many questions as to whether or not Smith was fully healthy when he took the field in Atlanta.

Defensive coordinator and current Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning stated Monday when speaking to the media that he felt the time off in between the SEC Championship Game and the Orange Bowl was great for players to recover. Smith is likely nearing full strength according to sources.

Overall, Georgia's defense gave up far too many explosive plays through the air against Alabam; much of it was due to an uncharacteristic amount of busted coverages, which often resulted in Alabama receivers being wide open, bailing out Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the face of pressure from Georgia's defensive front.

Michigan is a run-first offense, a stark contrast to the type of offense run in Tuscaloosa under current offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. But it is not wise to count out Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara. McNamara threw for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions, which ties him for the eighth fewest in the country.

The Wolverines are one of the most efficient offenses in college football this season, thanks to the efficient play of McNamara, a junior who is in the midst of his first season as Michigan's starter under center.

Georgia's defense has seen its fair share of young quarterbacks in 2021, none sticking out more than former preseason Heisman frontrunner DJ Uiagalelei, who struggled at the helm of a young Clemson offensive unit in the first week of the season.

An interception returned for a touchdown by Christopher Smith proved to be the biggest moment in the defensive slugfest that saw Georgia prevail to a 10-3 season-opening win versus a then top-5 opponent.

Smith has proven to be a game-changer for the Bulldogs defense; trying to get the first starter in McNamara to turn the ball over after an efficient season in the pocket as a passer will be difficult, but the presence of a fully healthy Smith could turn the odds in Georgia's favor as they try and win the turnover battle.

