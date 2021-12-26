UGA Linebackers' Key to Stopping Michigan Run Game

Georgia and Michigan could not be any more alike in the ways the two teams play offensively, not to mention the statistics defensively also matchup with the two teams. The Wolverines feature an offense that is built around the run game, much like Georgia teams in the past.

The Wolverines feature two running backs who combined for 2,227 yards rushing and 31 rushing touchdowns. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum are two of the best backs in the country and will certainly provide a marquee test for Georgia's defense.

Georgia ranks second in the nation in total defense and third in rushing defense. Much of the success defensively can be attributed to the standout linebacking play from three of Georgia's most experienced players.

With Michigan being a top-10 offensive is not only most efficiency statistics — measuring an offense's ability to sustain successful drives — but also a top-10 offense in most explosivity statistics. Yet, they run the ball on 61% of snaps, so how do they do it? Well, they rip off chunk plays in the run game, which means oftentimes they are running free into the secondary.

This is a combination of both a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line unit from Michigan, but also inconsistent linebacker play from opponents, with misreads and gaping holes to run into. That won't be the case against Georgia, or at least it hasn't been this season.

Georgia features the 2021 Butkus Award-winning linebacker, Nakobe Dean. Dean leads Georgia in tackles with 61, leads in tackles for a loss, and tied Adam Anderson with a team-leading five sacks through thirteen games as a starter.

Dean does it all for Georgia at inside linebacker, dropping into coverage against the pass, plugging gaps and helping Georgia as a run stopper, and even features more as a pass rusher blitzing up the gaps trying to affect the opposing quarterback.

It's not just been a one-person show; the guys playing alongside Dean are catching the attention of many, including NFL scouts and executives, as both are seniors and will be entering the NFL Draft process at the end of the season.

Channing Tindall and Quay Walker rank third and fourth respectively in tackles this season for Georgia, each playing roles for Georgia at inside linebacker. As of late, Channing Tindall is getting more reps as a pass rusher for Georgia in the absence of Adam Anderson.

Tindall's move to the edge frees up Quay Walker to play alongside the Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, allowing Georgia to keep its three most dynamic players on the field together.

With help of Jordan Davis upfront trying to anchor the middle of Georgia's defense upfront freeing up Georgia's three linebackers will allow for Georgia to keep Michigan linemen off the linebackers.

