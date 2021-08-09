Georgia Ranked Biggest Underachiever In College Football

ESPN recently released a tier list of the biggest underachievers in college football and Georgia was at the top of the list.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently released a tier list of the biggest underachievers in college football since the year 1981 and Georgia was ranked at the top of the list in tier 1 as the biggest underachiever in the last 40 years.

It was stated in the article that although the list is based on the last 40 years, a bigger emphasis was put on the last 15-20 years. Hence the reason why the Bulldogs sit at the top of the list.

Rittenberg's biggest reason for ranking Georgia in the first tier is the fact that "Other than LSU, no SEC power is better positioned to dominate a region in recruiting.... Georgia offers strong academics, a fun college town, and a strong tradition of producing NFL players."

The head coaching gig at Georgia is seen to be arguably one of the best jobs in college football. State of the art facilities, prime location for recruiting elite talent, great college town atmosphere, and they play in the most elite conference in all of college football.

Rittenberg even added a quote from a former Georgia assistant that said "It's just something about that place," a former Georgia assistant told me. "It's a tough deal, but I think Georgia's the best job in the country, period."

Despite all of those great amenities, it has yet to flourish into a national championship in recent years.

Georgia is doing all of the things necessary to put itself in a position to be crowned as national championships. In just the last 10 years Georgia has come so close to bringing at national title back to Athens but fell just short in every opportunity they were given.

Now to be fair, the only consistent object that appears to be in the way of Georgia winning a natty over the years has been the Alabama Crimson Tide who has the best head coach in college football history at the helm, but nonetheless with as many chances as Georgia has had one has to think that they should've capitalized on at least on of them.

With how things are shaping up for Georgia in regards to the upcoming 2021 season it is very possible that the Bulldogs end their long national title drought this year. There is obviously still a long way to go until the national championship game is played so things could change, but as it stands right now Georgia is in a prime position to make a run and possibly dethrone itself as the biggest underachiever in college football.

