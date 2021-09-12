September 12, 2021
Georgia Stays at Number 2 in the Coaches Poll

Following the dominant home victory, Georgia stays at number two in the country.
As week two of the College Football season draws to a close, the Coaches Poll released their official top 25. Georgia came into the week ranked second in the country, only behind Alabama.

Following a dominant 56-7 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, Georgia stays right behind its SEC foe Alabama at number two in the country. 

65 coaches did the voting in the coaches poll from the American Football Coaches Association across the 10 conferences plus independents in the Bowl Subdivision.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Iowa
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Ohio State
  12. Penn State
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. North Carolina
  20. Auburn
  21. Arizona State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. BYU
  24. Arkansas
  25. Michigan

