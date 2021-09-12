Georgia Stays at Number 2 in the Coaches Poll

Following the dominant home victory, Georgia stays at number two in the country.

As week two of the College Football season draws to a close, the Coaches Poll released their official top 25. Georgia came into the week ranked second in the country, only behind Alabama.

Following a dominant 56-7 victory over the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, Georgia stays right behind its SEC foe Alabama at number two in the country.

65 coaches did the voting in the coaches poll from the American Football Coaches Association across the 10 conferences plus independents in the Bowl Subdivision.

Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Oregon Texas A&M Clemson Iowa Cincinnati Florida Notre Dame Ohio State Penn State UCLA Iowa State Virginia Tech Ole Miss Wisconsin Coastal Carolina North Carolina Auburn Arizona State Oklahoma State BYU Arkansas Michigan

