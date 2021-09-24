Luther Burden Has Set a Commitment Date

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Luther Burden Sets Commitment Date

Former Oklahoma Sooner commit and one of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2022 class, WR Luther Burden has announced his commitment date.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Oklahoma Sooner commit and one of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2022 class, WR Luther Burden has announced he has set his commitment date. 

The SI99 wide receiver will pick between Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia on October 20th. He's expected to be on campus at some point this fall, but Dawgs Daily has not been able to confirm a time table for such a visit. 

The former Oklahoma Sooner commit decided back in August to reopen his recruitment and back off his verbal pledge to the 2020 Big 12 champions.

Even after Burden committed to the Sooners in October of 2020, other schools continued to recruit him, which is part of the reason that Burden was able to step away from his commitment to the Sooners and look at his other options.

With his recruitment still wide open, Burden announced a top three of Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri. Being a St Louis, Missouri native and playing his high school football at East St. Louis High School, the Tigers look to be a big player alongside Georgia.

Surprisingly, the Oklahoma Sooners are no longer an option for Burden even after he was committed to them for the majority of his recruitment; the Sooners have a high reputation for producing top-caliber receivers that can go onto a career in the National Football League.

The commitment from the five-star receiver to any of these three programs would be considered a game-changer. Burden is one of the top receivers in the class, making him a top target for Georgia.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

87C2013F-0A85-4FAB-B93B-6A7996F2452B
News

Luther Burden Has Set a Commitment Date

27 seconds ago
91DF6A3A-18A0-4150-BE69-3CFEE2ACBE80
News

Georgia Fans Week 4 Viewing Schedule, What and How to Watch

1 hour ago
F271BC36-DB08-40B9-801E-9063202FA9F4
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Commits to Georgia

3 hours ago
USATSI_16783564
News

LATEST: Georgia Becoming a Front Runner for Arch Manning

20 hours ago
76B72635-39AB-45A5-BBCA-4AFA3B5573DC
Recruiting

Bo Hughley Set to Commit Friday - What You Need to Know

22 hours ago
USATSI_13293546
News

What the Numbers Tell Us About UGA vs Vandy

Sep 23, 2021
210918_AJW_FB_SC_1243-L
News

REPORT: Jalen Kimber Out for Remainder of Season

Sep 23, 2021
210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_0965-M
News

Who Needs Reps Against Vanderbilt?

Sep 23, 2021