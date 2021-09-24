Luther Burden Has Set a Commitment Date

Former Oklahoma Sooner commit and one of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2022 class, WR Luther Burden has announced his commitment date.

Former Oklahoma Sooner commit and one of the biggest remaining prospects in the 2022 class, WR Luther Burden has announced he has set his commitment date.

The SI99 wide receiver will pick between Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia on October 20th. He's expected to be on campus at some point this fall, but Dawgs Daily has not been able to confirm a time table for such a visit.

The former Oklahoma Sooner commit decided back in August to reopen his recruitment and back off his verbal pledge to the 2020 Big 12 champions.

Even after Burden committed to the Sooners in October of 2020, other schools continued to recruit him, which is part of the reason that Burden was able to step away from his commitment to the Sooners and look at his other options.

With his recruitment still wide open, Burden announced a top three of Georgia, Alabama, and Missouri. Being a St Louis, Missouri native and playing his high school football at East St. Louis High School, the Tigers look to be a big player alongside Georgia.

Surprisingly, the Oklahoma Sooners are no longer an option for Burden even after he was committed to them for the majority of his recruitment; the Sooners have a high reputation for producing top-caliber receivers that can go onto a career in the National Football League.

The commitment from the five-star receiver to any of these three programs would be considered a game-changer. Burden is one of the top receivers in the class, making him a top target for Georgia.

You May Also Like:

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.