BREAKING: Walter Nolen Announces Final Three Schools

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has over 25 offers from Division I programs, many of which are some of the top programs in the country.

Arguably the best defensive tackle in the country in the 2022 class, Walter Nolen has cut down his recruitment prospects to just three schools as a decision draws nearer for one of the premier players in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman has over 25 offers from Division I programs, many of which are some of the top programs in the country.

Texas A&M, Georgia, and Tennesee make the cut.

Nolen sent shockwaves through social media earlier in June when he announced he would be shutting down his recruitment and making a decision. The top defensive lineman has yet to decide, but the timeline is speeding up with the announcement of his top five schools.

Nolen spoke with SI All-American in April and had this to say about Georgia:

"It is just like once I dropped my top 10, they picked it up a lot. They have picked up the speed, and now, I am talking to them every day, and just being able to get on zooms and get on the board with them has been pretty good and just showing me how they would use me on the defensive line and stuff. After the UA camp, we drove to Athens and drove around the campus for a bit. It was pretty good, even though I couldn't get in contact with coaches and stuff. It was still good to be able to ride around campus and see it."

You May Also Like

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.