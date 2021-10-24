Georgia Remains Number One in the AP Poll

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP Poll following the bye week.

Coming out of the bye week, Georgia remains number one in the country in both the AP and Coaches polls. A matchup with the Florida Gators is looming as Georgia looks to pile on the struggling Gators. Florida comes into the annual rivalry game unranked after LSU pulled off another upset against Florida a week ago in Death Valley.

Georgia sits atop a top-25 ranking that struggled in the latest edition of a college football Saturday, which saw four ranked teams beaten by unranked opponents. In week eight, those four teams that suffered a loss included Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Purdue, and Oklahoma State.

While Cincinnati, Oklahoma, and Oregon held on to narrow victories. The number three ranked Sooners trailed the unranked Kansas Jayhawks 10-0 at halftime before scoring all 35 points in the second half, helping fend off Kansas 35-23.

Cincinnati also won despite a close game with the unranked Navy. Last year's Peach Bowl runner-ups held on to win 27-20 against the Midshipmen's triple-option offense.

Georgia Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan Oregon Michigan State Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M Oklahoma State Baylor Pittsburgh Auburn SMU Penn State San Diego State Iowa State UTSA Coastal Carolina BYU

