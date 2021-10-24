    • October 24, 2021
    Georgia Remains Number One in the AP Poll

    Georgia remains number one in the latest AP Poll following the bye week.
    Author:

    Coming out of the bye week, Georgia remains number one in the country in both the AP and Coaches polls. A matchup with the Florida Gators is looming as Georgia looks to pile on the struggling Gators. Florida comes into the annual rivalry game unranked after LSU pulled off another upset against Florida a week ago in Death Valley. 

    Georgia sits atop a top-25 ranking that struggled in the latest edition of a college football Saturday, which saw four ranked teams beaten by unranked opponents. In week eight, those four teams that suffered a loss included Penn State, Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Purdue, and Oklahoma State. 

    While Cincinnati, Oklahoma, and Oregon held on to narrow victories. The number three ranked Sooners trailed the unranked Kansas Jayhawks 10-0 at halftime before scoring all 35 points in the second half, helping fend off Kansas 35-23. 

    Cincinnati also won despite a close game with the unranked Navy. Last year's  Peach Bowl runner-ups held on to win 27-20 against the Midshipmen's triple-option offense. 

    1. Georgia
    2. Cincinnati 
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Ohio State
    6. Michigan
    7. Oregon
    8. Michigan State
    9. Iowa 
    10. Ole Miss 
    11. Notre Dame
    12. Kentucky 
    13. Wake Forest
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Oklahoma State
    16. Baylor 
    17. Pittsburgh 
    18. Auburn
    19. SMU
    20. Penn State 
    21. San Diego State
    22. Iowa State
    23. UTSA
    24. Coastal Carolina
    25. BYU 

