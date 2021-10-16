JUST IN: Georgia Releases Depth Chart, Who Starts at QB?

Georgia Reveals Week 7 Depth Chart
Georgia released their official depth chart for their week seven matchup with Kentucky.
Just as expected, the University of Georgia did not opt to release their official depth for the 3:30 matchup with Kentucky until a few hours before kickoff.
SI Dawgs Daily brings you the official starters for tonight's game against Kentucky.
Offense
- QB: JT Daniels
- RB: Zamir White or James Cook
- TE: Brock Bowers or John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
- X: Adonai Mitchell
- Z: Jermaine Burton
- SLOT: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
- LT: Jamaree Salyer
- LG: Justin Shaffer
- C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
- RG: Warren Ericson
- RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
- NT: Jordan Davis
- DT: Devonte Wyatt
- DE: Travon Walker
- JACK: Nolan Smith
- SAM: Adam Anderson
- Mike: Nakobe Dean
- Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
- STAR: Latavious Brini
- Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo
- Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
- SS: Lewis Cine
- FS: Chris Smith
Key Backups:
- DT: Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue
- DE: Tramel Walthour, Bill Norton
- JACK: MJ Sherman, Robert Beal
- SAM: Chaz Chambliss, Xavian Sorey
- MIKE/Money: Smael Mondon, Rian Davis, Trezman Marshall
- STAR: Javon Bullard
- Corner: Nyland Green
- Safety: David Daniel, Dan Jackson
