Demetris Robertson Set to Face Former Team

Georgia and Auburn are set to face off in the Plains, the first time for Demetris Robertson to square off against his former team.

With Georgia set for a 3:30 kickoff in the plains inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Dawgs and Tigers will meet to renew the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers are 4-1 off the backs of a come-from-behind victory over LSU in Death Valley. Bo Nix led the Auburn offense a week after his benching versus Georgia State, where TJ Finley relieved Nix on the way to a last-second win for Auburn.

Auburn now brings some momentum after the earlier 28-20 loss to Penn State, where the Auburn offense was given an opportunity to tie the game with a late score. Still, their last-ditch effort to beat the Nittany Lions fell unsuccessful in the closing stages.

Despite the 4-1 record, with the one loss coming to No. 3 Penn State turmoil isn’t at a low. Just last week, new head coach Bryan Harsin decided to fire Cornelius Williams, the wide receivers coach for Auburn, after just four games, the final straw being the near upset loss to Georgia State.

“Change needed to be made and it needed to be made now.” - Bryan Harsin on the decision make a change

Receivers look to be a concern for Auburn this season, made evident by the decision to make a change at the coaching position, but it is also a position that features a player Georgia is familiar with.

Senior wide-out Demetris Robertson transferred to the Plains over the offseason after three seasons in Athens. Robertson transferred to Georgia from the University of California after two seasons.

In his time as a Bulldog, Robertson totaled 42 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, the timing was never right for the fifth-year senior who decided to use his free year of eligibility to play at Auburn. Robertson missed time to injury early and was a talented player that ended up being buried in the depth chart.

Through his first four games with the Tigers, Robertson is one of the top receivers with 17 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.