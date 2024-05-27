Georgia Set to Host Regional, Projected Opponents in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Georgia's baseball team is set to host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2019. Here's what they should expect.
Georgia's baseball team is set to an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2019, it was announced Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs will find out who their opponents in the regional will be on Monday afternoon at Noon on ESPN 2.
Georgia finished (17-13) in the SEC and (39-15) overall. It's yet to be determined whether or not the Bulldogs earned a top-8 bid, providing the opportunity to host super-regional at Foley Field if they were to advance through the first round of the tournament. The Southeastern Conference has been perennially dominant in college baseball. However, 2024 could be their best croup of title contenders yet.
Of the (16) Regionals, (5) SEC teams will play host in the first round. Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas A&M join the Bulldogs as SEC hosts. The Bulldogs are led by the record-breaking right-handed bat of redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon. Condon hit .443, with 35 homeruns, and 75 RBIs. The Bulldogs will need the pitching staff to stand tall throughout the tournament. Georgia's 107th in team ERA at 5.75.
PROJECTION: No. 9 overall Seed, No. 1 seed in the Athens Regional.
No. 1 - Georgia
No. 2 - Wake Forest
No. 3 - Kennesaw State
No. 4 - Samford
