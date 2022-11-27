The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.

Now, the Bulldogs will set their sights on the LSU Tigers in the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Saturday at 4 PM inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The No. 1 ranking held by Georgia wasn't expected to change with the latest AP Top 25 following their win, though Michigan's 23-point win over Ohio State could have created some doubt as to who the best team in America is for some. A week ago, one writer voted Ohio State number one, with all 62 other votes going to Georgia.

Latest AP Top 25

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washingotn Clemson LSU Utah Kansas State Florida State Oregon Oregon State UCLA Tulane Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UCF UTSA North Carolina Mississippi State

The nation's eyes now get set for Tuesday's CFP rankings release, with plenty of questions surrounding where the committee will rank Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee following this past weekends slate of games.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN