Georgia Still On Top of Latest AP Top 25, Where is Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee?

The latest AP Top 25 has been released with the Georgia Bulldogs still on top with the No. 1 ranking. But where did the poll have Alabama, Ohio State, and Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half. 

Now, the Bulldogs will set their sights on the LSU Tigers in the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Saturday at 4 PM inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The No. 1 ranking held by Georgia wasn't expected to change with the latest AP Top 25 following their win, though Michigan's 23-point win over Ohio State could have created some doubt as to who the best team in America is for some. A week ago, one writer voted Ohio State number one, with all 62 other votes going to Georgia. 

Latest AP Top 25 

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan 
  3. TCU 
  4. USC 
  5.  Ohio State
  6.  Alabama
  7.  Tennessee
  8.  Penn State
  9.  Washingotn
  10.  Clemson
  11.  LSU
  12.  Utah
  13.  Kansas State
  14. Florida State
  15.  Oregon
  16.  Oregon State
  17.  UCLA
  18.  Tulane
  19.  Notre Dame
  20.  South Carolina
  21.  Texas
  22.  UCF
  23.  UTSA
  24.  North Carolina
  25.  Mississippi State
  26.  
The nation's eyes now get set for Tuesday's CFP rankings release, with plenty of questions surrounding where the committee will rank Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee following this past weekends slate of games. 

