The University of Georgia became the first football program in the College Football Era to repeat as national champions. They were the first program since Alabama in 2011-12 to repeat at all in the sport. So, the odds of them three-peating should be extremely thin right?

No one has three-peated in the sport of college football since Minnesota did it the 1930s. Needless to say, the sport looks a bit different now...

Though Georgia, despite the fact that they could be up to as many as 28 NFL Draft picks by the end of the 2023 NFL Draft, they are still the favorite to win the national title in 2023 according to Fanduel.

2023 National Championship Odds

Georgia (+250)

Alabama (+450)

Ohio State (+700)

Michigan (+1200)

USC (+1600)

Clemson (+1600)

Georgia will return 14 of 22 starters from last year's national title-winning football team, and to date, has managed to keep their all-star coaching staff intact for the first offseason in the Kirby Smart era. Smart has stated multiple times that this has been his best coaching staff to date and with Co-Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and Offensive coordinator Todd Monken being two of the hotters coaching candidates in the sport, they've managed to hold the staff together.

