Georgia v. Auburn: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

The Dawgs stomp the Tigers 34-10, and increase their winning streak against them to 5. There was a lot to like in this game, but also some bad. We'll break down what looked good and what looked bad this week for the Dawgs.

The Good: Mentality

Georgia played well in this game, and there is plenty that we could highlight. Still, the most impressive thing on display was Georgia's attitude and mentality within this game. Georgia faced more adversity in this game than they have all year, yet they still could win by 24 points. The combination of trailing for the first time all year, injuries to several key starters, a sluggish start offense, and the legendary hostility of Jordan-Hare stadium could have been the ingredients for an upset in this game. It wouldn't be the first time that a high-ranked Georgia team stumbled for those reasons against Auburn. This team, however, is different than the previous iterations, and it shows. The Dawgs were able to weather the adversity, right the ship, and then dominate. While it wasn't pretty at times, Georgia fans should gain more confidence in their team after this win than any other this year.

The Bad: Injuries

Injuries have been an issue all year for the Dawgs. They were already banged up heading into this game, and it didn't get any better on Saturday. Georgia lost two starters to injury in the first half, and neither would return for the rest of the game. Safety Chris Smith left on the first drive, suffering what appears to be a shoulder injury. Left Tackle Jamaree Salyer went down just before the half after getting rolled up in the pile. Georgia would also see its other starting Safety, Lewis Cine, go down in the third quarter, but he would return to the game. We will see what the injury report looks like at the start of practice next week.

The Ugly: Pass Defense

Georgia's defense gave up points for the first time in three weeks and their second touchdown of the year. Auburn was able to find success throwing the ball, and Bo Nix had over 200 yards passing in this game, the most that Georgia has given up on the year. For the most part, the secondary maintained tight coverage, but Bo Nix's ability to extend plays made it harder to stay in coverage and created conflicts for the defense. Bo Nix is the best quarterback the Dawgs have faced all year, and he may be the best they will face until the conference championship game. Giving up 10 points most certainly isn't the end of the world, and it's hard to say there are long-term issues for this unit when they only appeared at times in this one game. However, it is something to keep an eye on going forward for the Dawgs.

