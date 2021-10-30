Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Halftime Notes: Dawgs Finish Half in Insane Fashion

    As Georgia and Florida head to halftime of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, we bring you the first half notes.
    Author:

    As Georgia and Florida head to halftime of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, we bring you the first half notes.

    Halftime Ramblings from Brooks:

    So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

    • Georgia opened up with HB Counter and pushed Florida around for several plays, setting up play actions shots. They moved the ball at will. 
    • A grounding penalty and a missed FG on back-to-back plays is about as bad as it gets in terms of shooting yourself in the foot. 
    • The interior of Georgia's offensive line was pushed around in pass protection, forcing Stetson Bennett to scramble a good bit. 
    • Georgia's defense continues to get off the field on third down, and even fourth down. 
    • Dan Mullen's decision to ask a freshman in Anthony Richardson to convert a 4th & 13 was... questionable to say the least. 
    • Georgia fans have worried about an offense that can't run the ball and having to lean on Stetson Bennett, and that might be what we have on our hands. 

    The game flipped in the final two and a half minutes of the half. In four plays — 41 seconds of game time — Nolan Smith stripped Anthony Richardson, Georgia scored on an 11-yard James Cook run, Nolan Smith then intercepted Anthony Richardson, then Stetson Bennett threw a 36-yard TD. 

    Then just a handful of plays later, Nakobe Dean intercepted Anthony Richardson and returned it for a touchdown. 

    Twenty-one points in 90 seconds of game time thanks to three turnovers from Anthony Richardson. 

    Read More

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

