Georgia vs Michigan Final Betting Line Update

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl down Miami, Florida tonight. We bring you the latest on the betting odds.

Dating back several weeks ago, the betting line opened at 7.0 in favor of the Bulldogs and has continued to hover around that same number. Since then the number has continued to fluctuate a bit as at one point the number climbed up to 8.0 and 8.5 on some sites still in favor of Georgia.

With December 31st finally here, the betting line currently sits at 7.5 still in favor of the Bulldogs with the majority of bettors sites with Michigan as the underdog heading into the Orange Bowl matchup.

The total for the game has also been on the rise as at one point it was set at 44.5 and has now ticked up to 45.5.

SISportsBook has Georgia as a 7.5 point favorite with the game's total set at 45.5.

Both of these teams do a lot of similar things offensively as they are very run-oriented and would prefer to stem their passing games off of the success they have on the ground. Both teams also tout run defenses that rank in the upper echelon of college football which could make things interesting for either offense. It will be a showdown decided in the trenches with the winner earning a spot in the national championship game.

The Bulldogs are looking to make their second trip to the national championship game in the college football playoff era, while Michigan has the hopes of making their first. The numbers are shaping up to be in Georgia's favor, it now comes down to who will be the better team when toe meets rubber tonight at 7:30 pm EST in Miami, Florida.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 7:30 PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 7:30.

