Why Georgia vs Michigan is a Unique Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off in the Orange Bowl on December 31st in the first round of the playoffs and the matchup has some unique qualities to it.

The University of Georgia and the University of Michigan are two perennial names in the college football world and they are set to face off against one another in the first round of the college football playoff this year.

The last time Georgia played Michigan was back in 1965. The two teams have only played each other a total of two times with each team having a win against the other. One might think that two powerhouses like the Bulldogs and Wolverines would have met up in a bowl game at some point over the years, but somehow they have managed to avoid each other for going on 56 years now.

When analyzing how two teams match up against one another it is always great to look back at the history the two teams have with each other, but for Georgia and Michigan, there isn't much of it. There's not much more of a unique matchup than two historic programs that never play one another.

Another interesting note about this game is both Kirby Smart and Jim Harbaugh were hired to their respected schools around the same time. Michigan brought Harbaugh on staff back in 2015 and Georgia welcomed Coach Smart into Athens the very next year in 2016. Although Harbaugh has much more experience as a head coach at both the collegiate and professional level compared to Coach Smart, it will be interesting to see how the two programs match up against one another considering each head coach has been with the team for about the same amount of time.

While Michigan has the more experienced head coach, Georgia has the more experienced team in regards to playing in the college football playoff. While Georgia may only have one appearance in the playoff, Georgia has been to this point in the season and come away with a win. Harbaugh has the upper hand when it comes to experience at being a head coach, but Kirby Smart knows not only what it is like coaching in a playoff game but what it takes to win in the playoffs and to make it to the national championship.

Based on the history, or lack thereof, between Georgia and Michigan, it is safe to say the Orange Bowl will be quite the unique matchup. Neither team has won a national title game in over 20 years and only one will have a shot at ending that drought and reaching the goal that they brought their head coach on board to help accomplish. In other words, both teams are in similar situations and it will be compelling to see how the two teams fare against one another.

Based on the style, the two football teams could not be any more similar. A program predicated on running the football and controlling the lines of scrimmage. They are replicas of one another on paper.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.