Skip to main content

Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon

The betting line between Georgia and Oregon opened with Georgia being the 14.0 point favorite. It's since ballooned.

The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. 

These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in Athens. This time, the Ducks will travel to Atlanta where the Georgia Bulldogs opened as 14.5 point favorites back in August when the official lines opened. 

Now, as the game nears, the line has ballooned up to -17.5 on SI Sportsbook. This is due in large part to 65% of the public bets, and 98% of the money line wagers are currently placed on the Bulldogs, according to Vegasinsider.com

Curiously enough, however, the team totals opened at 51.5 but haven't moved since, indicating Vegas is leaning towards Georgia handling business in a low-scoring manner. 

Additionally, Georgia is currently a -10 point favorite in the first half alone entering Saturday's matchup, according to DraftKings sports book. 

How to Watch Oregon vs Georgia

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) 
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_2434-X3
News

What We Know: Who Starts at Cornerback Opposite of Ringo?

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18936055
News

Two Former Bulldogs Turning Heads in the NFL

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_18924102
News

Dan Lanning Will Not Announce Starting QB Before Georgia-Oregon Game

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18100608
News

ESPN Predicts a Perfect Season for The Georgia Bulldogs

By Harrison Reno
DBD68FA2-6180-4770-BF09-B7943D83FB13
News

BREAKING: Anthony Evans Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin
8E6408F4-79D1-4621-B7E2-BC4DBCCB7EB7
News

ESPN Anoints Three Bulldogs As 2023 First-Rounders

By Evan Crowell
220111_AJW_FB_NCG_03892-X4
News

BSB: Ranking the Top 10 Georgia Games Since 2005

By Cole Wilcox
20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0321-L
News

Brock Bowers Tabbed as Kirk Herbstreit's 'Top Baller'

By Jonathan Williams