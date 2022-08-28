The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks.

These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in Athens. This time, the Ducks will travel to Atlanta where the Georgia Bulldogs opened as 14.5 point favorites back in August when the official lines opened.

Now, as the game nears, the line has ballooned up to -17.5 on SI Sportsbook. This is due in large part to 65% of the public bets, and 98% of the money line wagers are currently placed on the Bulldogs, according to Vegasinsider.com

Curiously enough, however, the team totals opened at 51.5 but haven't moved since, indicating Vegas is leaning towards Georgia handling business in a low-scoring manner.

Additionally, Georgia is currently a -10 point favorite in the first half alone entering Saturday's matchup, according to DraftKings sports book.

How to Watch Oregon vs Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

