Georgia vs UNC Wilmington Live Updates, Score, Betting Lines

The Georgia Bulldogs are in their second contest of the Athens Regional with UNC Wilmington. We have live updates as the contest is streamed on ESPN+ and SECN+.

The Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against UNC Wilmington Saturday evening at Foley Field. The No. 7 overall seeded Bulldogs are (1-0) in the Athens regional following a come from behind win over Army on Friday afternoon.

First pitch for Saturday night is scheduled for 6:00 PM EST on ESPN+/SECN+ at Foley Field. The Bulldogs look to continue to ride the insanely hot bat of Charlie Condon who hit his 36th homerun of the season on a (3-3) day at the plate that also featured to intentional walks.

Georgia is a -238 favorite on Draftkings, -260 on Fanduel, with the team totals not being available on either site at the moment.

LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs UNC Wilmington

