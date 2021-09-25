Georgia v. Vanderbilt; The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Georgia came out swinging against Vanderbilt this Saturday. There was a lot of good, some bad, and something that was just plain ugly.

The Good: Play Design

Everyone came into the week knowing that the Dawgs faced an overmatched opponent; the coaches knew it, the players knew it, and the fans knew it. In previous years, that would have been a recipe for a vanilla ground and pound game plan. That was not the case this Saturday. Georgia kept its offense as wide open as they have all year and even showed a few new wrinkles. Of particular note was the multiple ways that they attacked the edge in this game. Screen and swing passes have been a staple so far this year, but in addition to that, Todd Monken incorporated the receivers and even the tight ends into the running game. Freshmen Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers both had rushing touchdowns.

The Bad: Georgia’s Defense

Usually, we would put something negative in this portion of the article, but there is no better description of this Georgia Defense than BAD. These guys are bad, bad men. There was nothing that the Vanderbilt offense was able to do consistently against this unit all day. They gave up less than 50 yards of offense in the first half and only 27 yards in the second. There wasn’t as much havoc this week as last week, but this week’s performance was much more impressive. The Dawgs’ defense just suffocated the life out of Vanderbilt’s offense. Even the second and third-team defense were overwhelming for the Commodores.

The Ugly: Georgia’s Short Yardage Game

Amid the stellar performance the Dawgs put on the field today, there lurked one flaw, one ugly spot in a near-perfect day for the Dawgs. It is something that we talk about almost every week, Georgia’s ability to get consistent movement from its offensive line. For the most part, the offensive line looked a lot better for the total 60 min, but there is still an issue with moving guys off the ball in short-yardage situations. It was particularly telling in a 4th and one on the 3-yard line in the second quarter where the Dawgs were unable to get one yard to continue the drive on two consecutive plays. This was not even close to a critical moment in the game, but it represents something that continues to be a flaw for the Dawgs offense.

