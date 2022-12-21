Georgia Pulls Away Against Chattanooga 72-65

The Georgia Bulldogs continued their undefeated season at home after pulling away late against the Mocs of Chattanooga.

Chattanooga took an early lead in the first half thanks to their efficient 3 point shooting while the Bulldogs struggled from the field early. Georgia did eventually clean up their shooting and were able to tighten Chattanooga's lead to just 3 points as the score was 33-30 at the end of the 1st half.

The second half was close as well but saw Georgia take a 2 point lead with just under 2 minutes left. The Bulldogs outshot the Mocs by a significant margin and even ended the game with a better field goal percentage.

While Georgia did have a slight rebounding advantage, the biggest stat-line for the Bulldogs was turnovers. After starting the year with a massive turnover issue and averaging over 15 a game, the Dawgs were able to hold their turnover total to just 11.

Chattanooga was led by Jamal Johnson who finished the 1st half with 12 points and 3 rebounds. He continued his dominance in the 2nd half and ended the game with 23 points and 5 rebounds while also shooting over 50% from the 3-point line. He was 1 of 3 players to finish with over 10 points for the Mocs.

Guard Kario Oquendo led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 2 steals which included a clutch 3 pointer to break the tie with just 1:45 left in the game (Georgia held onto lead the rest of the game). This is the 1st time this season that the guard has scored over 20 points in a game. Braelen Bridges, Terry Roberts, and Jailyn Ingram finished with over 10 points as well.

The Bulldogs will face The Rider Broncs this Wednesday in Stegman Coliseum, in what will be game 2 of a 3 game home stretch. After Rider, they will begin conference play against the Auburn Tigers on January 4th.

