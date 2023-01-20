Skip to main content

Why Georgia's 2023 Schedule is Good for Next QB

With a new quarterback surely to be under center this upcoming season. Georgia's 2023 schedule will likely make the transition as easy as possible.

Now that the Stetson Bennett era has ended at the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs will have a brand new signal caller for the 2023 season. The alarming news is that whether it be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, or Gunner Stockton, the next Georgia QB will be making his 1st ever collegiate start. However, Georgia's 2023 schedule is almost perfect for "breaking in" a young QB.

The last 2 seasons, Georgia has traveled to neutral site games to play a top-15 team. However this year, the Bulldogs will begin the season by playing UT Martin at home. This will be the beginning of a month long home stretch that features 3 non-power 5 teams.

While QB's tend to play much better in home environments, Georgia's road schedule is not extremely taxing this year either. Since their trip Norman, Oklahoma was axed by the SEC, Georgia had to pick up a 7th home game. This means that the Bulldogs will only be in 4 true "road" environments all season. But that's not even the best part. 

Out of the 4 road games for the season, Georgia will likely have a larger crowd than the home audience in 2 of them. The Bulldogs will travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on October 14th and Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on November 25th. Both of which are environments Georgia fans have become notorious for taking over. 

While almost every 1st year quarterback experiences some form of growing pains and makes a few mistakes. Georgia's schedule for the 2023 season is structured in a way that will leaves more than enough room for a mistake or two from it's signal caller.

