Georgia's offense heading into the 2022 college football season is littered with playmakers from the season before. Quarterback Stetson Bennett elected to return, the headliner of the offense, Brock Bowers, is gearing up for his second year, and in typical fashion, the Bulldogs have a stable of talented running backs as well.

However, the Bulldogs' biggest strength on offense isn't a player or a position group who regularly has the ball in their hands. The argument could be made that Georgia's offensive line is its biggest strength for the upcoming season.

One of the biggest returning pieces for Georgia on the offensive line is Warren McClendon, who could've made the jump to the NFL but instead stayed put in Athens. McClendon started all 15 games for Georgia last season and was named to the First All-SEC preseason team for the upcoming year.

At the other tackle spot is Broderick Jones, who currently is most known for his performance in the 2021 National Championship as he was put in the game so that Jamaree Salyer could be kicked over to right guard in replace of Warren Ericson. Now going into his first season as a projected starter, Jones has begun to receive potential NFL first-round buzz. PFF.com's Michael Renner recently ranked Jones the No. 2 overall tackle in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia's talent upfront extends past just the tackles, though. They also feature center, Sedrick Van-Pran, who not only started in every single game for Georgia last season but also played more snaps than any other player on the roster. Van-Pran has also been named to the Rimington Award watch list for this season which is given annually to the nation's best center at the end of the season. Another player who could certainly be a first-round draft pick after this season.

Taking a look at the other guard spots, Georgia has names like Tate Ratledge who was the initial starter at right guard for the Bulldogs last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury in their opener against Clemson but is looking to be back this season. The Bulldogs also feature Warren Ericson who carries a lot of in-game experience at guard at this point in his career. Fourth-year player, Xavier Truss, has also received in-game reps at guard. Though it’s been guard Devin Willock that has received most of the first team looks at left guard. Even Jared Wilson has seen first team reps since Ratledge has suffered a turf toe flare up, sophomore Micah Morris is an extremely talented threat here as well according to sources.

Bottom line, they are deep and talented.

Georgia has a good mix of established veteran players while also having prospering inexperienced players such as Amarius Mims on the roster. An offensive line is what holds an offense together and without them, an offense will never be successful. Luckily for Georgia, the offensive line is arguably their biggest strength on offense for the upcoming year and a good line makes life a whole lot easier on offense.

