Georgia's Final Injury Report Before Season Opener versus Oregon

What does Georgia's injury report look like for the season opener?

No more fall camp, no more practices, no more coach speak; it is time to play football. 

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs have traveled to downtown Atlanta, Georgia, to meet No. 11 Oregon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a place where Georgia will hope they can return to in the first weekend of December as part of the SEC Championship Game. 

The Ducks and Dawgs will be playing as part of this year's Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, with the pair of top-15 programs kicking off at 3:30 PM (EST).

Relative to this time last season, Georgia is a healthy football team. After "surviving fall camp," as Kirby Smart put it back in the summer, the reigning defending national champions will look to begin the season off 1-0 on their quest to another national title. 

With that being said, who can you expect to see on the field come game time in Atlanta? 

Georgia Football Injury Report 

  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Kendall Milton has returned to full participation status following a minor hamstring tweak.
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB (Hamstring) IN - Sources confirmed Lassiter has been slightly hampered by a hamstring, though is a full participant.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (TOE) IN - Ratledge has been battling a turf toe flare-up; he's been practicing, however.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) IN - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage on 8/20
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) IN- Smart said during his press conference Saturday (8/20) that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp. Smart provided an update on 8/29; he's back in action.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 

