Georgia's 2021 defensive front was billed as one of the best units to take the field, and they certainly lived up to that billing. They sent six front-seven players to the professional ranks at the end of the year, four of them in the first round, both program records.

The Bulldogs intend to have another strong unit this fall, albeit with major personnel differences. Head coach Kirby Smart stated on multiple occasions that he would hold this defense to a high standard regardless of roster departures, meaning this front will be expected to impact the game weekly. But how?

While the coaches maintain high expectations, they understand that plans may need alteration depending on personnel groupings. They don't have a defender that could dream of replicating the impact of the versatility of a defensive end like Travon Walker. They don't make more Jordan Davis's.

However, Georgia has a distinct advantage in this department. Despite the undeniable individual talent from a year ago, due to the team-oriented nature of the scheme at Georgia, there will be little drop-off in retention and continuity. This isn't a football team that designed plays for singular talents like Travon Walker or Devonte Wyatt or even Jalen Carter, who's returning in 2022. Everyone eats at Georgia, but no one gorges themselves.

How else would you have (4) first-round picks on your front seven, yet Robert Beal — a nonstarter — leads the team in sacks?

There was a small difference last year, however. With talent and elite performance comes freedom. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning spearheaded the effort, giving rushers the green light to attack upfield rather than holding contain or "pushing the pocket." This process yielded fantastic results, as Georgia had enough high-quality rushers to win on the edge quickly and consistently.

Furthermore, they had three all-conference defensive tackles anchoring the middle and clogging gaps. While they weren't necessarily accruing meaningful stats, the interior line afforded edge rushers the ability to take risks with their pass-rush plans.

Fans can expect to see Georgia transition back to a somewhat more conservative approach with their pass-rush plans. While they still may allow some players freedom to take significant risks, they could opt to transition back into the team-style rush plans. It will likely be much more selective in nature to begin the season as opposed to what felt like a "Pin your ears back" approach at times last year.

Edge rushers Nolan Smith II and Robert Beal Jr. have tallied sacks in their careers, but they will need assistance in 2022. The team may have to play young players without experience, and asking them to win down after down is a tall ask.

The good news for Georgia? They've recruited some elite talents in the department of quarterback pursuit in just the last cycle alone.

Mykel Williams has drawn praise for his pass rush acumen at such a young age. Christen Miller's athleticism and burst at the defensive tackle position could provide year-one rush attempts as well, according to sources. Marvin Jones Jr. is a 6'6, 250-pound freshman that's already displayed a unique ability to capture the edge as well. Darris Smith could be used in an "Adam Anderson-like" role in year one as well, spying on the quarterback and using his elite speed at 6'6, 230 pounds to pursue the quarterback.

There's plenty of talent, it's about finding the plan that not only produces havoc plays — sacks, TFLs, tipped passes, interceptions, fumbles — but that also protects them from explosive plays from the opposition as well.

A team pass rush can mask some learning deficiencies early in the year. It takes more from a coaching perspective to ensure everyone understands their responsibility, but this staff has proven they can teach said techniques.

The buzz around Athens surrounding the defensive front has been positive. The feedback reflects what many understand; this is a young unit that needs to grow together, but the talent is there.

