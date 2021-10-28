Georgia's Hot Streak on the Ground Could Continue versus Florida

The Bulldogs running game could be the key to a win against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

After a slow start to the season on the ground, Georgia showed signs of life on the ground, finding their stride against Arkansas. The team ran for nearly 300 yards on 56 attempts, gashing the Razorbacks in the run game to the tune of 37 points.

Even with JT Daniels relegated to the sidelines with a lat injury, Stetson Bennett led Georgia to three straight victories versus ranked opponents. Bennett's threat as a scrambler, along with the chemistry found upfront, Georgia's run game is thriving.

Running backs coach Dell McGee's formula for success ensures that Georgia keeps fresh backs in the game. Georgia may not have a standout star in the backfield this season, but they possess multiple running backs with versatile skillsets.

Aside from keeping fresh backs in the game, another piece to the puzzle is Georgia's ability to control the ball for most of the game. Over their past three outings, the Bulldogs have held the ball for over thirty minutes of game time, leaving opposing offenses scrambling to find points against Georgia's top-ranked defense.

Florida's recent loss to LSU saw the Tigers attack the Florida defense with the run game, eating up time and leaving Florida little chance to get back in the game. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price set the school record for rushing yards against Florida, going for 287 yards on the day.

With questions at quarterback still being unanswered regarding the starting quarterback for Georgia, the skillsets of Bennett and Daniels offer diverse options offensively; both will benefit from Georgia's success on the ground.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.