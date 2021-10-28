Georgia's Hot Streak on the Ground Could Continue versus Florida

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia's Running Game Is Essential Against Florida

    The Bulldogs running game could be the key to a win against the Florida Gators on Saturday.
    Author:

    After a slow start to the season on the ground, Georgia showed signs of life on the ground, finding their stride against Arkansas. The team ran for nearly 300 yards on 56 attempts, gashing the Razorbacks in the run game to the tune of 37 points.

    Even with JT Daniels relegated to the sidelines with a lat injury, Stetson Bennett led Georgia to three straight victories versus ranked opponents. Bennett's threat as a scrambler, along with the chemistry found upfront, Georgia's run game is thriving. 

    Running backs coach Dell McGee's formula for success ensures that Georgia keeps fresh backs in the game. Georgia may not have a standout star in the backfield this season, but they possess multiple running backs with versatile skillsets.

    Aside from keeping fresh backs in the game, another piece to the puzzle is Georgia's ability to control the ball for most of the game. Over their past three outings, the Bulldogs have held the ball for over thirty minutes of game time, leaving opposing offenses scrambling to find points against Georgia's top-ranked defense.

    Florida's recent loss to LSU saw the Tigers attack the Florida defense with the run game, eating up time and leaving Florida little chance to get back in the game. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price set the school record for rushing yards against Florida, going for 287 yards on the day.

    With questions at quarterback still being unanswered regarding the starting quarterback for Georgia, the skillsets of Bennett and Daniels offer diverse options offensively; both will benefit from Georgia's success on the ground.

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    11-7-20_UGAUF_cook 4161-L (1)
    News

    Georgia's Hot Streak on the Ground Could Continue versus Florida

    1 minute ago
    210918_AJW_FB_SC_0582-X2
    News

    LATEST: Georgia's WR Corps Finally Getting Healthy

    4 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_0740-L
    News

    Draft Update: Where Do Georgia's Junior Stand?

    6 hours ago
    F09AF4B0-B683-4B97-A271-7F39C1AAB1EF
    News

    FANS VOTE: Stetson or JT? Dawg Fans Weigh In

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16794496
    News

    Florida Players to Watch vs Georgia

    9 hours ago
    210918_AJW_FB_SC_0720-L
    News

    LATEST: Players Provide Update on QB Battle

    23 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1907-L
    News

    Georgia Players to Watch vs Florida

    Oct 27, 2021
    11-7-20_UGAUF_cook 4161-L (1)
    News

    BOLD Predictions for Georgia vs Florida

    Oct 27, 2021