Co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has quickly made a name for himself while at Georgia.

Since coming to Georgia following the 2015 season at Alabama, where the now inside linebackers coach at Georgia served in an off-the-field administrative role for the Crimson Tide, he's essentially become the right hand for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

It didn't take long for those outside the coaching world to realize what an asset Glenn Schumann has become on Georgia's coaching staff. He is a rising star in the industry, making a name for himself as a tenacious recruiter and a talent developer like no other.

In just his first six seasons on staff, Schumann has coached two Butkus Award-winners, an award given to the "best linebacker" in college football. Before Schumann, no Georgia linebacker had won the award.

Since moving to Athens with Smart, his loyalty and performance have received several promotions. Once former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker left for his first head coaching job at Colorado following the 2018 season, Schumann was promoted to the co-defensive coordinator role, where he'd assist the newly promoted defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Now with Lanning off to be the head coach at the University of Oregon. Schumann will share the defensive coordinating title with safeties coach Will Muschamp, which is no slight to the young inside linebackers coach's resume, as Muschamp is highly regarded as one of the top defensive minds in the country with whom Schumann will be sharing the coordinating duties with.

After seeing three linebackers taken in this past April's NFL Draft, making a total of six linebackers taken in the six years since Schumann joined the Bulldogs' coaching staff, the inside linebackers coach continues to spin that success into more success on the recruiting trail.

CJ Allen, a linebacker out of Jones County is the latest to commit to Schumann, with former Michigan linebacker commit Raylen Wilson having recently decommitting from the Wolverines, he is another target on the board. Schumann's resume for developing NFL-level talent has helped him greatly on the recruiting trail. So far, this cycle still has Troy Bowles, Whit Weeks, and Tony Rojas, who are all still uncommitted prospects with Georgia expected to be involved in their recruitments.

Heading into his seventh season on staff, 2022 may end up being one of Schumann's best coaching jobs as he is working with a position group that doesn't return a player with a single career start. That is not to say Georgia lacks talent; the opposite is true.

Georgia's linebacker room this season will consist of four four-star rated prospects and two five-stars. All of whom are battling for the two starting spots in Georgia's base nickel personnel under the guidance of one of the brightest young minds in college football.

