What is Going on With All the Injuries at Georgia?

Georgia fans are clamoring for an answer to the question of why their football team seems to be ravaged with injuries. We attempt to explain them here.

Georgia Football fans are clamoring for an answer to one question and one question only.

What in the heck is happening with all these injuries? Social media has been up in arms following yet another season-ending injury to defensive back Tykee Smith this week and they are starting to wonder.

Is it the strength and conditioning program? Is there something wrong with the way Georgia practices? We've even been asked if the practice facility is to blame.

And there's a resounding answer to all of those possibilities. No.

Take a look at the injury report, see if you notice anything, or better yet don't notice something.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Two knee injuries, two hamstring injuries, two ankles, two shoulders, a shin, a groin, a lat, and a quad.

There's no rash of one specific injury. You see a litany of soft tissue injuries like hamstrings and lats, ACL tears, and the occasional bone injury like a shoulder separation or a shin bruise.

There's no one isolated issue, so that pretty much removes any thoughts of your strength and conditioning program being at fault for some reason.

As for whether or not Georgia "practices too hard" well, that's a bit preposterous considering all college football teams practice hard. All football teams play football during the week to prepare themselves to play football on Saturday.

THAT is the explanation you're looking for. It's just football. And in the game of football, there are times when you're on the lucky end of injuries and there are times when you are the crown jewel of the sport and you escape the crux of the IR.

Take the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A year ago, on their way to a championship, they were the healthiest team in the sport. Flash forward to today, they are five games into the season and they have 12 players on a roster of 53 that are on the injury report. Is there something wrong with their strength and conditioning program, practice field, or practice habits? Or is it that just the way this game works?

The latter is far more plausible.

