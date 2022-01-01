Halftime: Georgia Jumps Out to HUGE lead

We are through one half of football in Miami, Florida, with Georgia jumping out in front early.

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook from the Dawg's first half against Arkansas. For live updates of the second half Click Here.

These are quick hitters, meant to give you all of the necessary information, and get you back to your game day activities.

Georgia was moving at a fast pace from the first snap

Monken's opening offensive script saw Georgia stay in 13 personnel (1 running back, 3 tight ends)

Brock Bowers heavy feature on the first drive racking up three receptions, 51 yards, and a score.

Michigan is known for going heavy 12 personnel on offense, Robert Beal is playing JACK for Georgia against that package

Quay Walker was used as an edge rusher and got home for a batted pass on a free rush. He's been a vital difference-maker early

Georgia is picking up yards on first and second down, giving them a lot of third and manageable against a talented Michigan edge-rushing crew

Georgia continues higher tempo already visibly starting to affect the Michigan defensive front

The average third-down yards needed tonight so far for Georgia was 1.5

Georgia took another deep shot to James Cook when lining him up as a wide receiver.

The following play saw a no-call on an obvious pass interference by Michigan

Jermaine Burton beats man coverage for a 53-yard touchdown

After getting beat early in the half, Derion Kendrick forces an interception just before the half.

Georgia up 27 to 3 at the half.

