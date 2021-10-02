LIVE Updates from Arkansas vs Georgia

October 2, 2021
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Arkansas

We have the LIVE updates rolling on this Georgia vs Arkansas football game from Sanford Stadium.
It is not very often that a top-ten matchup in the SEC is selected for a noon kickoff and a week later made the destination for this weekend’s College Gameday, which is usually selected based on one of the most marquee matchups in college football each individual weekend. 

That is how you could sum up the weekend for Georgia as they take on the number eight ranked Arkansas Razorbacks inside Sanford Stadium at noon eastern time. Arkansas comes into the matchup with the most momentum they’ve had since the 2003 season where the hogs started 4-0, the same record they have now. 

Under the leadership of Sam Pittman, the former Georgia offensive line coach, the fortunes of the Arkansas program is in the midst of complete 180 from two years ago. Pittman’s Razorbacks are fresh off a win over Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, last week. 

We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily. 

Pregame Storylines

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
  • WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

smart dawgwalk F35A5628.jpg-L
