LIVE Updates from Arkansas vs Georgia

It is not very often that a top-ten matchup in the SEC is selected for a noon kickoff and a week later made the destination for this weekend’s College Gameday, which is usually selected based on one of the most marquee matchups in college football each individual weekend.

That is how you could sum up the weekend for Georgia as they take on the number eight ranked Arkansas Razorbacks inside Sanford Stadium at noon eastern time. Arkansas comes into the matchup with the most momentum they’ve had since the 2003 season where the hogs started 4-0, the same record they have now.

Under the leadership of Sam Pittman, the former Georgia offensive line coach, the fortunes of the Arkansas program is in the midst of complete 180 from two years ago. Pittman’s Razorbacks are fresh off a win over Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, last week.

Pregame Storylines

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited

WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

