UGA vs UK: Halftime Notes

Halfway through four Quarters in Athens. Here's News and Notes for the First Half.

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook on the first half of play from Georgia versus Kentucky.

Kentucky starting out with 12 personnel which Georgia counters in a base 3-4

Kentucky is snapping the ball quickly, trying to counter Georgia's shifting pre-snap.

Kentucky is getting to the edge in the run game early.

An illegal formation penalty put the Wildcats behind the sticks and later found them unable to recover.

Georgia opened with a run for a loss, then came back with a play-action pass to Darnell Washington.

Interesting tidbit, Georgia showed off some 13 ( 1 running back, 3 tight ends) personnel in that drive.

Monken continuing to keep his opponents on their toes

Kentucky running a lot of 12 personnel in the second drive as well

Bennett shakes off the stinger with a touchdown pass to James Cook

Kentucky running a lot of soft coverage, trying to keep everything in front of them

After a slow start, Stetson is finding a rhythm

Kendall Milton finds some space on an outside run that breaks 35-yards.

Milton's run is one of the longest in 2021 so far for Georgia

Bennett keeps on a read-option and breaking it for 17, keeping Kentucky honest.

In the succeeding plays, Cook runs for 10 up the middle, then Zamir White caps it off with a 24-yard rushing touchdown

Georgia offensive line dominated up front that possession after being limited in the run during the first quarter

Georgia's defense is getting pressure on Levis, Levis's escapability is making it hard to get a sack

The overturned fumble by the replay booth was huge in helping Kentucky score its first touchdown of the game.

Shortly after the overturn of the fumble Georgia was called for a huge pass interference that put Kentucky inside the redzone

Georgia leads Kentucky 14-7 at the half

