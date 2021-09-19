Halftime Notes: Georgia v. South Carolina

It's halftime of Georgia's SEC opener against South Carolina. We bring you the news and notes from the first half of play.

We are through just one-half of football in Athens, Georgia. Georgia is up on South Carolina. The SI Dawgs Daily Staff brings you our notebook through the first half of play. For live updates of the second half, Click Here.

Georgia opened the game a little less explosively than less week, but no less effective. Georgia marched right down the field on the opening drive with a mix of run and pass, culminating in a 23 yard James Cook touchdown.

Georgia's defense gave up its longest play of the season with a 61-yard completion, Zeb Noland to Josh Vann.

Georgia's secondary was tested more in this half of football than they have been all year. There have been highs and lows throughout the half, but overall the secondary has played tight coverage.

JT has looked good through the first two quarters, and his injury seems like it won't be a factor going forward.

Georgia's defensive front has been dominant again this week, giving up just 9 yards on 12 carries so far.

Freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell is having a day so far. He and JT Daniels have quickly developed a connection.

Important Stats