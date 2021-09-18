September 18, 2021
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs South Carolina

Stay up to date on Georgia vs South Carolina with the SI Dawgs Daily Staff.
Georgia opens up SEC play with South Carolina inside Sanford Stadium for a 7 PM eastern time kickoff with the longtime SEC East rival. Both teams come into today’s action undefeated with a 2-0 record. Georgia is fresh off the more dominant win over UAB, which finished with a 56-7 final score. 

On the flip side, South Carolina comes off an away win over ECU (East Carolina University), where the Gamecocks needed a last-second field goal to win the game. That last-second field goal combined with Georgia’s great showing last week without starting quarterback JT Daniels gives Vegas the confidence to project Georgia as a heavy favorite. 

The game opened up with a 30 point spread in favor of the Dawgs but has since seen that total rise to 32 points. If starting quarterback JT Daniels makes his return to the field, the Dawgs may cover and possibly win by even more. 

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - PROBABLE
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Georgia Starters

Offense

  • QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett
  • RB: Zamir White or James Cook
  • TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
  • X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • Z: Jermaine Burton
  • SLOT: Kearis Jackson
  • LT: Jamaree Salyer
  • LG: Justin Shaffer
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
  • RG: Warren Ericson
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

  • NT: Jordan Davis
  • DT: Devonte Wyatt
  • DE: Travon Walker
  • JACK: Nolan Smith
  • SAM: Adam Anderson
  • Mike: Nakobe Dean
  • Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
  • STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith
  • Left Corner: Ameer Speed
  • Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
  • SS: Lewis Cine
  • FS: Chris Smith

Want to tune into the game with SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin? Click the video below to hang out for the watch party.

