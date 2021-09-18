LIVE Updates: Georgia vs South Carolina

Stay up to date on Georgia vs South Carolina with the SI Dawgs Daily Staff.

Georgia opens up SEC play with South Carolina inside Sanford Stadium for a 7 PM eastern time kickoff with the longtime SEC East rival. Both teams come into today’s action undefeated with a 2-0 record. Georgia is fresh off the more dominant win over UAB, which finished with a 56-7 final score.

On the flip side, South Carolina comes off an away win over ECU (East Carolina University), where the Gamecocks needed a last-second field goal to win the game. That last-second field goal combined with Georgia’s great showing last week without starting quarterback JT Daniels gives Vegas the confidence to project Georgia as a heavy favorite.

The game opened up with a 30 point spread in favor of the Dawgs but has since seen that total rise to 32 points. If starting quarterback JT Daniels makes his return to the field, the Dawgs may cover and possibly win by even more.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - PROBABLE

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT

OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN

DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN

WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN

TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

Georgia Starters

Offense

QB: JT Daniels or Stetson Bennett

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini or Tykee Smith

Left Corner: Ameer Speed

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

Want to tune into the game with SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin? Click the video below to hang out for the watch party.