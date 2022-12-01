Georgia and LSU will play each other for the SEC Championship this Saturday in Atlanta. While the stakes for this game are not as high as they usually are being that LSU is eliminated from playoff contention and Georgia has all but locked up their second straight birth. The Bulldogs still have a decent amount to play for in this game. Should they win, they will most likely entire the playoff as the 1 seed.

Since 2018, the No.1 seed in the College Football Playoff has won its semifinal game 4 straight times and has only missed out on the Championship 2 times since the creation of the playoff. The No.1 ranked team also has more of a say as to which semifinal game they play in as well. Given that the Chick-fil-a Bowl (Played in Atlanta) is a playoff game this year, The Bulldogs could be playing for what would practically be home-field advantage in their playoff semifinal on Saturday.

Furthering the seeding trends, the 3 and 4 seeds in the playoff have only won the National Championship a combined 3 out of 8 times while the 1 & 2 seed has won the other 5. Georgia broke a major trend last year when they became the first 3 seed in Playoff history to win the National Championship.

As far as undefeated teams go, there have been 12 total teams that entered the playoff with an undefeated record. Of those 12 teams, 8 have reached the National Championship.

While Saturday will most likely not have an effect on Georgia's playoff chances, and seedings go out the window as soon as teams start playing the games. Statistics show that Georgia would benefit itself much more to handle business in Atlanta and enter the playoff as the unanimous 1 seed.

