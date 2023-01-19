How to Buy SI Commemorative Edition for Georgia National Title

For the second consecutive season, the Georgia Bulldogs are college football’s national champions. Celebrate and relive UGA’s undefeated 15-0 season and back-to-back crowns — capped off by its CFP title-game victory over TCU — in Sports Illustrated's championship commemorative issue.

In this issue, you will find the story arc of the sport's first repeat champion under the College Football Playoff era. Head coach Kirby Smart and the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs remained perfect through what was the sport's toughest schedule based on 2022's opposition's final winning percentage.

Capped off in historic fashion with a 59 to 7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Though it didn't come without a few nailbiters worth remembering.

A nerve-racking second-half comeback against an inferior Missouri, a highly anticipated matchup with the then No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, a field goal snapped left by Ohio State's Noah Ruggles that punched their ticket to the national title. This season had plenty of ups and downs, though it undoubtedly culminated in one of the most impressive 30-game stretches this sport has ever seen.

