How to Watch: Georgia vs. Kent State

Georgia's game will not be on regular television, so here's how to watch the game.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs return home to Athens this weekend, as they host an unranked Kent State team that is off to a 1-2 start to the season. With Vegas setting the spread at 42-points, with an over/under set at 59-points, according to DraftKings. 

Kent State should not be taken lightly. Despite the final score of Oklahoma's 33-3 win over Kent State indicating it wasn't close. The Sooners went into the half holding a 7-3 lead. But that was before a 24-point third quarter ended all hopes of an upset for the Golden Flashes.

For those that will be in attendance inside Sanford Stadium, fans will have their chance to watch their Bulldogs, this time not in a conventional way. 

With the current SEC media rights deal, each SEC team plays one game on the SEC+ network via ESPN's ESPN+. 

How to Subscribe to ESPN+

To get the SEC+, you have to subscribe to ESPN+, which has directions for new users, which are shown below. 

  1. "In your web browser, go to ESPN.com
  2. Click the ESPN+ icon on the top right of your screen
  3. Select Sign Up Now
  4. Enter your first name, last name, email address, and password
  5. Click Sign Up
  6. Choose your subscription type
  7. Enter your payment information
  8. Select Buy ESPN+"
  • Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

