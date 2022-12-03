Georgia and LSU are set to do battle once again for the SEC Championship in Atlanta this Saturday. In the 2 teams previous matchup (which was also for the SEC championship) LSU thrashed Georgia thanks to their legendary high flying offense at the hands of Heisman Winner Joe Burrow.

This matchup will most likely be extremely different than the 2019 thrashing Georgia received. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5 point favorites over an LSU team that is coming off a massive upset to unranked Texas A&M.

Those who have followed these two teams this year should not be surprised by what is an abnormally large spread for a conference championship. Georgia, much like they did previous season has decimated its competition and waltz it’s way to its 2nd straight 12-0 season (the first in program history).

LSU is under their first year of the Brian Kelly regime following the firing off Ed Orgeron last winter. Things started off rocky for the Tigers after a fake accent, a heartbreaking loss to start the season, and media quarrels between Kelly and reporters. However, the Tigers tightened up in the middle of the season to win 5 straight, which included a shocking upset victory over Alabama in Baton Rouge.

Georgia is led by super senior quarterback Stetson Bennett and a stable of running backs that have given Georgia its best offense of the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs also have the no.1 scoring defense in the country for the 2nd straight year.

LSU and it’s offense are carried by transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels. The ASU transfer has elite speed and has accounted for a majority of the Tiger offense through scrambling. He has however, been battling an ankle injury leading up to this game. Head coach Brian Kelly stated that Daniels is fine and will play in tomorrow’s game.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3rd, 2022 Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

