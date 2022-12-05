Skip to main content
Christopher Smith Makes Huge Statement for Nagurski Award

Christopher Smith Makes Huge Statement for Nagurski Award

Georgia safety Christopher Smith and finalist for the Nagurski Award made a massive closing statement in yesterdays SEC Championship

Senior safety Christopher Smith has been a part of some iconic moments in the last 2 years of Georgia Football's dominance. From an interception in last years National Championship or a pick-6 in the 2021 season opener against Clemson, The senior has already has already etched his name in Georgia Football history. However last night's SEC Championship, Smith may be headed for College Football History in the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in the country. It was created in 1993 as a compliment to the Heisman Memorial trophy for defensive players. Notable winners of the trophy include, Will Anderson (also a finalist this year), Aaron Donald, and Manti Te'o. 

Smith, who was announced as a finalist earlier this year, turned in another magnificent performance in yesterday's SEC Championship. He finished the evening with 3 solo tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup that led to another interception. However, his most impressive play showed his high football IQ. After a blocked field goal attempt by LSU, Smith recognized that the Tiger's kicking team was running off the field. He then decided to pick up the live ball and return it for a touchdown, giving Georgia a 7-0 lead. 

While his on field presence is most felt by opposing offenses, Smith's leadership and experience at multiple positions has helped him become one of the most valuable players on this elite Georgia defense.

“He was always a competitor, a great kid, comes from a great family, great high school background. He played corner, he played everything we asked. If anything, he’s grown as a leader."

-Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith, a mid-season All American and only Nagurski finalist at the safety position currently leads the Bulldog's defense in interceptions and is 4th in total tackles this season with 49. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 1.58.41 PM
Football

SEC Championship Game Balls for Georgia

By Joseph Griffin
USATSI_19557826
News

UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury

By Christian Kirby II
3M6A8976
News

Photo Gallery: Scenes From a Confetti-Filled SEC Championship for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19372667
Recruiting

SOURCE: Highly-Touted SEC Transfer Set to Visit Georgia

By Connor Jackson
22936520-E6A9-46EF-8782-A7A7E5C38681
Recruiting

Portal Open: How UGA Could Utilize the Transfer Portal

By Connor Jackson
3M6A8680
Football

Georgia’s Report Card: Offense Finds its Rhythm

By Joseph Griffin
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_5055
Football

Making the Final Case for Stetson Bennett to Win the Heisman

By Jonathan Williams
1A36CE7B-C842-44A0-9381-C5A05EEC1BEF
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star

By Connor Jackson