Impressive Stat Shows Promise for Adonai Mitchell

Georgia football's, Adonai Mitchell, came up huge for the Bulldogs during his freshman campaign and the signs are pointing towards an impressive career for the wide receiver.

During the 2021 season, there were several players for the Bulldogs who were unleashed into the gauntlet of what is SEC football, and quite early on in their careers. True freshman Brock Bowers put his name on the map after his masterful breakout season, redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo burst onto the scene as an elite player at the cornerback position, and true freshman Adonai Mitchell put his talents on display what he can do as a receiver.

All three of those players were major contributors toward the Bulldogs being crowned National Champions.. Though Ringo is arguably the highest-rated cornerback in the last 10 years of recruiting, and Brock Bowers was the No. 1 Y-Tight on SI All-American coming out of high school. They were known commodities and stars. But Mitchel, Mitchell proved he has insane potential as a wide receiver at the University of Georgia as a former 3-star recruit. And there are signs of more.

Mitchell's most memorable play in a Georgia uniform came when he climbed over the top of an Alabama defender to haul in a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up late in the National Championship game.

While that singular play was by far the pinnacle of Mitchell's freshman campaign he did a lot more than just make one miraculous play on the biggest stage. In 2021, Mitchell gathered up 29 receptions, 426 yards, and four touchdowns. Pretty impressive for a first-year player.

However, the more impressive stat for Mitchell lies in the depths of the stat sheet.

Since 2010, there have only been three wide receivers at UGA to average at least 14.7 YPC with at least 25 receptions their freshman year. Malcolm Mitchell did it in 2011, George Pickens recently accomplished it in 2019, and Adonai Mitchell did so just last season. Some pretty elite company to be surrounded by if you're A. Mitchell.

Mitchell did have to overcome some early growing pains last season as most true freshmen would, but it didn't hinder his production on the football field. The Texas native proved he is here to stay as a coveted member of Georgia's offense, and he certainly doesn't shy away under the brightest lights that the game has to offer.

Buy your tickets now and jump on the Adonai Mitchell hype train while you still can, because all signs are pointing toward a very special college career for the Bulldog wide receiver.

