Vegas Line Shows Impact of Injuries on UGA Roster

This week, the news about tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith likely being out for the season opener against.

Georgia has had their fair share of problems this fall camp. With Scott Cochran and Arik Gilbert both away from the team dealing with personal issues, and Warren Ericson having a broken hand, they've experienced their fair share of hurdles already this preseason.

This week, the news about tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith likely being out for the season opener against

According to sources, Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington have both undergone surgery to repair minor fractures in their foot.

A timetable has not been set for the return of either Tykee Smith or Darnell Washington, head coach Kirby Smart says they are both day to day, but all indications point to neither being available for the Clemson matchup.

So, what does that do to the Vegas betting odds? Well, Georgia has been the underdog from the moment the line opened on the books back in June at -3.5. Following the SEC Media Day frenzy, Georgia not only moved to just a -3.0 point underdog, but JT Daniels became the betting favorite to win the Heisman.

Now, with all of the injuries, you'd think the line would move back up even higher in favor of the Clemson Tigers.

However, the line hasn't moved at all according Oddshark.com.

So, the betting gurus don't seem to think that the losses of both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith will impact this game all that much, not yet at least.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI