A good majority of the offseason speculation and anticipation surrounding this Georgia Football offense this offseason has revolved around the tight end room, and for good reason.

With Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington returning as unique talents at the position from a year ago, while adding Arik Gilbert to the mix as well as the talented freshman Oscar Delp, Georgia's tight end room is arguably the most talented position group in the country.

When asked about Gilbert's potential role in the offense and his skillset, offensive coordinator Todd Monken revealed the difference between him and Bowers as well as the differences in how he might be using them this fall.

"Well Arik, a lot like Brock, is a unique talent. Their skill set - Arik is little bit different in that Arik has wide receiver background in route-running. He's good with the ball in his hands after the catch, whereas Brock's background is more get the ball in his hands, H-Back, full-back, run after the catch. That's probably the difference. So as Brock needs to continue to develop his running, he's one of those guys where you just have to get it in his hands. And he (Brock) has better catch radius than I thought. Arik is more of a route-runner. He's been in that, in terms of what he's developed, it's almost like an air-raid Y"

Arik Gilbert, according to Monken, has the more refined route running ability, whereas Bowers is at his best when the ball is in his hands. That's a great balance of powers at the tight end spot for Georgia entering the 2022 season.

Also, Monken telling you that the best tight end in college football in Brock Bowers, has room to grow as a route runner, that they are merely just getting it in his hands at this point, is rather frightening.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.