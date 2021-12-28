Injury Report: COVID Update, Key Starters Now Healthy

Georgia arrived in Miami on Sunday and are beginning their preparation for their College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup versus Michigan.

The University of Georgia arrived in Miami, Florida, Sunday as they begin preparations for the Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoffs this year serving as a semifinal game.

No. 3 Georgia will meet No. 2 Michigan on Friday, December 31st, 2021, at 7:30 PM for the second of two semifinal games this coming weekend. The other semifinal takes place in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, where No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati.

After their first night in Miami, current defensive coordinator and newly hired Oregon head coach Dan Lanning took the stage along with a select number of players to meet with the media via Zoom and represent the defensive side of the football for Georgia.

In speaking with the media Lanning indicated that he felt the extra time off in between the SEC Championship Game and the Orange Bowl was great for players to recover. Georgia is coming off a regular season that saw a high amount of key contributors miss time due to injuries, some of those names included, JT Daniels, Christopher Smith, Ladd McConkey, Jermaine Burton, George Pickens, Darnell Washington, and Jamaree Salyer among many others.

Starting safety Christopher Smith was still overcoming a knee injury against Alabama the last time out that he suffered during the regular season. Smith played through it in the SEC Championship game but still didn't look like himself.

Sources revealed to SI Dawgs Daily that Smith is nearing 100 percent, along with fellow key contributor Ladd McConkey. The redshirt freshman receiver has missed time over the bowl game prep a lower body injury.

Injuries are not the only worry for Georgia as they are still days away from taking the field in the Orange Bowl. They are dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is still spreading at a high rate due to the discovery of the Omnicon variant that is taking the country by storm.

Former starting quarterback JT Daniels tested positive for COVID a week ago along with star wide receiver George Pickens, both are now in Miami after having cleared COVID protocol and will begin practice with the team Tuesday.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.