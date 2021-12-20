INJURY UPDATE: Key Receiver Missing Time with Injury

It will be roughly under a month on December 31st when Georgia takes the field in Miami, Florida, to take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal game since Georgia last played against Alabama in Atlanta for the SEC title game.

To this point, the 2021 season has been filled with injuries for some of Georgia’s top playmakers. None stand out more than wide receiver George Pickens, who tore his ACL in spring practice and wouldn’t return to the field until the last regular-season game versus Georgia Tech.

Pickens was just one of many players to be sidelined at some point; others included JT Daniels, Darnell Washington, Jermaine Burton, Christopher Smith, Kearis Jackson, and Jamaree Salyer.

Smart spoke with the media on Monday for the first time since Early National Signing Day, and it did not take long for the topics to turn to quarterbacks and injuries.

Georgia went into the SEC Championship healthier than it was at the beginning of the season but still had a few key players playing through injuries. Starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith were two of those players with injuries.

Smart told the media that both have been practicing to this point while adding, “Chris has been a little more limited in terms of volume, but he’s practiced each and every day. He’s done a great job.” On Jamaree Salyer Smart said, “Jamaree has been out there every practice and done a good job. He’s gotten a lot more work,”

Smart on Pickens

We see him every day in practice, and he’s working back to get that way, but he’s not there (100 percent). Nobody is,”

The only real surprise came when Smart said redshirt freshmen receiver Ladd McConkey was dealing with an injury. “Ladd has been a little banged up, and he’s missed some time,” adding that he expects McConkey to be ready to go when it comes time to play Michigan.

