October 4, 2021
Is Georgia the Most Complete Team in College Football?

UGA has continued to dominate opponents on both sides of the ball this season which begs the question of if Georgia is the most complete team in college football?
College football has concluded its fifth week of games and by now everyone has a good idea of their team's identity and who they are. Georgia has continued to dominate their opponents every single week and with five games under their belt, it might be safe to say that Georgia is the most complete team in all of college football. 

With a 5-0 record, Georgia has displayed every facet of their game and their ability to lock down opponents defensively, as well as, the talent they possess on offense to put points on the board. However, this Georgia team goes a lot deeper than just being able to keep opponents from scoring and reaching the end zone offensively. 

In week one against Clemson, Georgia showcased they are capable of relying on their defense to win them ball games in big moments. In week two, the Bulldogs throttle UAB by putting up 56 points and displaying their lethal air attack and doing it without their starting quarterback JT Daniels. Week three, they captured their first conference win of the season against South Carolina in which they put together a complete game offensively and defensively with Daniels under center. In week five against Arkansas, they finally proved their ability to run the ball effectively to win the game with Stetson Bennett as the starter yet again. 

In short, through five weeks of football, Georgia has shown that they are able to win football games in a multitude of ways, even if it means playing without their star quarterback. Whether it be leaning on their defense, beating teams with their passing game, or grinding out a win on the ground the Bulldogs have proven they can do it all. It doesn't matter if it's against Vanderbilt or a top ten ranked Arkansas team, Georgia finds a way to win and in dominating fashion.

Georgia has also dealt with a slew of injuries on both sides of the ball, and that hasn't seemed to halt Georgia's success whatsoever. True freshman Brock Bowers has more than softened the blow of the injury Darnell Washington was dealing with, Stetson Bennett has delivered during the two games JT Daniels was not able to play, and young receivers like Adonai Mitchell have stepped up while other receivers try to rest up and get healthy. 

Georgia's versatility on offense and the continuous domination on defense is what puts them in a position to be claimed as the most complete team in college football. In fact, Georgia currently ranks as the best team in points allowed on defense and the eighth-best scoring offense in the nation. While there is still a lot of football left to be played this season, each week it is becoming more and more obvious that they are one of, if not, the most complete team in all of college football. 

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Arkansas

