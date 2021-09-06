LOOK: Trevor Lawrence Looks Good in Georgia Gear

Trevor Lawrence Looks Good in Georgia Gear
College football tradition, allegiance, and rivalries don't stop once you get to the NFL, as former Clemson Tiger and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence found out on Monday.
He's got several Jacksonville Jaguar teammates that attended the University of Georgia including wide receiver Terry Godwin who thanks to a friendly wager among teammates, captured Trevor Lawrence decked out in Georgia Football apparel on Monday.
This comes after Georgia defeated Clemson 10 to 3 on Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated football games in recent memory, and it lived up to the hype.
Georgia held the Clemson Tigers to a mere 2 yards rushing in the game and just 180 yards of total offense.
You May Also Like:
Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense
Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI