LOOK: Trevor Lawrence Looks Good in Georgia Gear

September 6, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Looks Good in Georgia Gear

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence paid up a bet to his Jaguars teammates that were Georgia alumnus on Monday.
College football tradition, allegiance, and rivalries don't stop once you get to the NFL, as former Clemson Tiger and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence found out on Monday. 

He's got several Jacksonville Jaguar teammates that attended the University of Georgia including wide receiver Terry Godwin who thanks to a friendly wager among teammates, captured Trevor Lawrence decked out in Georgia Football apparel on Monday. 

Photo from @Godwin4 on Instagram

This comes after Georgia defeated Clemson 10 to 3 on Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated football games in recent memory, and it lived up to the hype. 

Georgia held the Clemson Tigers to a mere 2 yards rushing in the game and just 180 yards of total offense. 

